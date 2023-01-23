DeAngelo recorded two power-play assists in a 5-3 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday.

DeAngelo has seven goals and 28 points in 43 contests this season, including 15 points with the man advantage. He entered Sunday's action playing on the top power-play unit and maintaining that role is key to his fantasy value. DeAngelo had three assists over his previous eight contests, and all of those points were recorded while Philadelphia had the man advantage.