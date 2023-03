DeAngelo will serve a two-game suspension for spearing Corey Perry during Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay.

The incident occurred late in the third period, and DeAngelo was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for his actions. He'll be eligible to return Tuesday versus Vegas. DeAngelo has 10 goals, 34 points, 67 PIM, 49 hits and 69 blocks in 59 contests this season. Kieffer Bellows might draw into the lineup while DeAngelo is unavailable.