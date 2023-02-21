DeAngelo tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over Calgary.
DeAngelo assisted on Travis Konecny's opening score in the first period before giving the Flyers a 3-1 lead with a goal in the second. The two-point effort snaps a five-game scoreless spell for DeAngelo. He's up to 10 goals and 23 assists with a minus-22 rating through 53 games this season.
