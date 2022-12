DeAngelo (lower body) is expected to play Thursday against Tampa Bay, per Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

DeAngelo missed Tuesday's game against the Islanders because of the injury. He's projected to play alongside Travis Sanheim in his return. Justin Braun is expected to be scratched. DeAngelo has three goals and 10 points in 22 contests this season while averaging 24:54 of ice time.