DeAngelo found the back of the net in a 5-3 win against Colorado on Monday.

DeAngelo is on a three-game point streak since returning from a lower-body injury Thursday. He's up to four goals and 13 points in 25 games this season. It wouldn't be surprising if DeAngelo's scoring pace increased as the season went on, especially because he went into Monday's game averaging an impressive 24:37 of ice time, including 3:39 on the power play.