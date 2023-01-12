DeAngelo registered a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.
DeAngelo delivered a simple dump-off pass to Scott Laughton, who went top shelf for the game's first goal. It's been another productive campaign for DeAngelo, as he's up to seven goals and 17 assists through 37 games.
