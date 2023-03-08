DeAngelo will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Wednesday.

DeAngelo was hit with a five-minute major and game misconduct against the Lightning for spearing Corey Perry and now appears to be set to miss more time. At a minimum, fantasy players should probably plan to be without the defenseman for Thursday's matchup with Carolina. Since the Flyers have already been rolling with even defensemen of late, DeAngleo's pending absence figures to see Kieffer Bellows get into the lineup.