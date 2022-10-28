DeAngelo lit the lamp in Thursday's victory over Florida.
After a mini two-game slump, DeAngelo found the scoresheet again. He's up to two goals and six points in seven contests, along with 13 shots, 17 blocks, and three power-play points.
