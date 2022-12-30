DeAngelo scored the game-winning goal, dealt two assists, went plus-3 and added three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

DeAngelo set up both of Travis Konecny's tallies in the contest before scoring one of his own 1:10 into the extra session. This was DeAngelo's third consecutive multi-point game -- he has three goals and four helpers in that span. The defenseman's boost in offense has also seen him regain the trust of head coach John Tortorella after sitting as a healthy scratch earlier in December. DeAngelo is at seven goals, 21 points, 77 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 31 appearances.