DeAngelo scored a goal on four shots in the Flyers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild on Thursday.
Down 2-1 with just under 90 seconds left in the game, DeAngelo sniped a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury off a nice pass from Kevin Hayes. This goal is DeAngelo's first goal in the month of January and gives him seven points in 13 games on the month. For the 2022-23 campaign, the first-year Flyer has eight goals and 29 points in 45 games.
More News
-
Flyers' Tony DeAngelo: Gets two power-play assists•
-
Flyers' Tony DeAngelo: Records man-advantage apple•
-
Flyers' Tony DeAngelo: Four-game, eight-point streak•
-
Flyers' Tony DeAngelo: Three points including OT winner•
-
Flyers' Tony DeAngelo: Returns to action Saturday•
-
Flyers' Tony DeAngelo: On non-roster list•