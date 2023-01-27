DeAngelo scored a goal on four shots in the Flyers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild on Thursday.

Down 2-1 with just under 90 seconds left in the game, DeAngelo sniped a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury off a nice pass from Kevin Hayes. This goal is DeAngelo's first goal in the month of January and gives him seven points in 13 games on the month. For the 2022-23 campaign, the first-year Flyer has eight goals and 29 points in 45 games.