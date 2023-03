DeAngelo notched two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.

He had a hand in the Flyers' final two goals of regulation as the club struck back quickly after falling behind 3-2 and 4-3. DeAngelo hasn't found the back of the net in over a month, but he has racked up five helpers in the last four games, and on the season he has 10 goals and 39 points in 64 contests -- including 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) with the man advantage.