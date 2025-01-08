Konecny scored both Philadelphia goals in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

The first was a one-timer from the right face-off circle; the second came when a teammate stole a puck from a Leafs defender and found Konecny in front and alone. He continues to pace the Flyers with 45 points, including 20 goals, in 41 goals. He's also on pace to top 200 shots for the third time in his career. Konecny has four goals on 16 shots in his last four games. He's the heart and soul of the Flyers and a great fantasy glue guy.