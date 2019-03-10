Flyers' Travis Konecny: Adds insurance score
Konecny lit the lamp in Saturday's win over the Islanders.
Konecny fired just one shot on goal in this outing, and it was a success, beating the blocker of Thomas Greiss. The 22-year-old now has four goals in the last four games, and he has 43 points on the season -- just four shy of the career high he posted in 2017-18.
