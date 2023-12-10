Konecny scored two goals on five shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Konecny has multiple points in three straight games, and his last two outings have been two-goal efforts. He opened the scoring in the first period and added a penalty-shot tally in the third. Konecny is up to 16 goals, 23 points, 83 shots, 36 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 27 appearances. He had a career-best 31 goals in just 60 games a year ago, though his drop in playmaking has him noticeably under the point-per-game threshold in 2023-24.