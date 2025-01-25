Konecny logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.
Konecny has a helper in each of the last two games. He continues to play well in January, racking up 14 points over 12 contests while maintaining a top-line role. He's elevated his offense this season with 21 goals, 35 helpers, 116 shots on net, 65 hits, 45 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 50 appearances. Konecny also plays in all situations, further helping to round out his production.
