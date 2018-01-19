Flyers' Travis Konecny: Assists on game-winning tally
Konecny assisted on the overtime winning goal during Thursday's 3-2 victory against Toronto.
The sophomore has landed in a cushy fantasy setup alongside Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux of late, and Konecny has cashed in to the tune of two goals, five assists and 18 shots through his past nine contests. However, he continues to receive inconsistent power-play looks, so his scoring upside is slightly capped without regular ice time with the man advantage. Still, Konecny is capable of creating enough offense at five-on-five to warrant ownership in a lot of leagues. This could also prove to be a buy-low spot in keeper/dynasty settings for the 2015 first-round selection.
