Konecny (illness) participated in Tuesday's practice with Team Canada after missing Monday's session, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Konecny should play in Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off opener versus Team Sweden on Wednesday. He has 22 goals and 61 points in 57 appearances with Philadelphia this season. Konecny will probably replace Sam Bennett on the fourth line alongside Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel versus the Swedes.