Konecny (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Konecny missed a team scrimmage Sunday because he was "a little banged up," but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. Look for the 26-year-old, who racked up 31 goals and 61 points through 60 games last campaign, to continue to be a fixture in Philadelphia's top six this year.