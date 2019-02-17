Konecny scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, in Saturday's 6-5 victory over the Red Wings.

He potted his career-high fourth power-play marker early in the second period, then saved the win for the Flyers after they blew a 5-1 lead in the third. Konecny has been on a roll, scoring six goals and 11 points in the last 11 games, and on the season the third-year forward has 17 goals and 35 points in 58 games,