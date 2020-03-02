Flyers' Travis Konecny: Big day on power play
Konecny scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
Two two teams combined for six power-play goals on the afternoon, and Konecny took full advantage of his opportunities. The 23-year-old has racked up six goals and 16 points over the last 11 games, and the surge has carried him to his first career 60-point campaign (23 goals, 37 helpers though 62 contests).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.