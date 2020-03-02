Konecny scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Two two teams combined for six power-play goals on the afternoon, and Konecny took full advantage of his opportunities. The 23-year-old has racked up six goals and 16 points over the last 11 games, and the surge has carried him to his first career 60-point campaign (23 goals, 37 helpers though 62 contests).