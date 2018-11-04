Konecny posted an assist with two hits and a block in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

The assist gave Konecny his first point since Oct. 20, breaking a six-game pointless streak. Hopefully this is a sign of good things to come, but still, one point in the last seven games isn't very reassuring. Konecny's only real value exists in dynasty leagues. He has two goals and six points with 13 hits and five blocks in 14 games.