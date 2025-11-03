Konecny scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Konecny has quietly assembled a four-game point streak with three goals and an assist in that span. His tally Sunday broke up Dustin Wolf's shutout bid late in the third period. Konecny has four goals, four assists, 28 shots on net, 19 hits, 10 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 12 contests. The 28-year-old remains an integral part of the Flyers' lineup, and he should do enough all around to help fantasy managers in a variety of formats.