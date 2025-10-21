Konecny scored a goal on four shots, added five PIM, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Konecny's second-period tally was the game-winner. He also fought Ryan Lindgren in the third. Konecny is off to a slow start this year with just three points in six games. He's added 11 shots on net, nine hits, seven PIM and four blocked shots. Konecny plays an important two-way game and figures to be a key part of the Flyers' structure throughout the year.