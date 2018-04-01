Flyers' Travis Konecny: Buries highlight-reel goal Sunday
Konecny scored a goal and added an assist during Sunday's 4-3 win against Boston.
The goal was of the highlight-reel variety, and Konecny was dangerous throughout Sunday's contest. He's now collected 20 tallies and 17 helpers through his past 42 games, and the strong stretch aligns with his promotion to the No. 1 line alongside Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux. As long as Konecny is locked into a scoring role, his offensive talent should enable him to be a solid fantasy asset in most settings.
