Flyers' Travis Konecny: Collects two helpers in loss
Konecny recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating through 21:05 of ice time during Thursday's 5-3 loss to Columbus.
This was the first mutli-point showing since Feb. 20 for the sophomore, and he collected just three goals and an assist during that stretch. However, Konecny's progress this season shouldn't go unnoticed, as he's up to 18 tallies and 22 helpers through 70 games. It's also worth highlighting that the bulk of that production (14 goals and 16 assists) has come over the past 34 games after he was promoted to the No. 1 line alongside Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux.
