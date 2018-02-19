Flyers' Travis Konecny: Continues hot streak
Konecny scored a goal and two assists in a 7-4 victory over the Rangers on Sunday.
The second-year center continues to add to his career-best numbers. Konecny eclipsed his rookie mark for goals Feb. 8, and Sunday, he surpassed his assist total from last season. With the way he's going, it wouldn't at all be a surprise if Konecny shatters his rookie marks. He has 10 goals and 19 points in the last 17 games.
