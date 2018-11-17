Flyers' Travis Konecny: Continuing slow start
Konecny has three goals and eight points with a plus-4 rating in 19 games this season.
It's been a subpar start to 2018-19 for the 21-year-old. He had five points in his first eight games, giving him respectable numbers, but then he went on a five-game pointless streak and hasn't really recovered. Konecny has just one goal and three points in the last 11 contests. The good news is during that stretch, he's posted a plus-6 rating to move his plus/minus firmly into the positive. Other than that, Konecny has been a fantasy disappointment.
