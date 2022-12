Konecny (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Tampa Bay on Thursday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Konecny was expected to miss 10-14 days when his injury was announced on Nov. 22, but he could return as early as Thursday, according to coach John Tortorella. Konecny has seven goals and 19 points in 17 games and was the Flyers' top offensive performer before his injury.