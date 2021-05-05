Konecny scored a goal on four shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Konecny was credited with the Flyers' third goal, which appeared to have bounced off a skate in front of the net. The 24-year-old winger has 11 tallies, 33 points, 98 shots on net, 51 hits and 26 PIM through 47 contests, mainly in a top-six role.