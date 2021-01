Konecny scored a goal on two shots and added a team-leading six hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Buffalo.

Konecny opened the scoring on a breakaway late in the second period for his fourth goal in as many games this season. The 23-year-old leads the Flyers in goals on just nine shots, a pace that obviously cannot sustain itself over a larger sample. However, Konecny has produced 24 goals in each of the last three seasons and may be finding another level in his game.