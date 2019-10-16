Flyers' Travis Konecny: Dishes helper Tuesday
Konecny produced an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.
The winger has been one of the hottest skaters for the Flyers this season, with seven points in four games to start the year. Three of his assists have come on the power play. Konecny registered 49 points (24 goals, 25 helpers) in 82 contests last year. He'll cool off eventually, but enjoy the 22-year-old's hot streak while it lasts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.