Konecny produced an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

The winger has been one of the hottest skaters for the Flyers this season, with seven points in four games to start the year. Three of his assists have come on the power play. Konecny registered 49 points (24 goals, 25 helpers) in 82 contests last year. He'll cool off eventually, but enjoy the 22-year-old's hot streak while it lasts.