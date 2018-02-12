Flyers' Travis Konecny: Dishes twice in Sin City
Konecny garnered two assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over Vegas,
He also skated to a plus-2 in the contest and recorded three shots and three hits. Thanks to the pair of apples and 10 points in his last 10 contests, Konecny has now surpassed his rookie point total of 28 (through 14 less games).
