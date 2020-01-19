Konecny scored twice Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Kings.

Konecny's dream season continues. He has four points, including three goals, in his last four games and 42 points in 46 games. That puts Konecny within seven points of his career high of 49 points set last season. He's taking that big leap forward this season. He's tied for the team lead in points with Sean Couturier (42 points).