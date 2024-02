Konecny notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Konecny went into the All-Star break on a three-game slump, and he's emerged from the break with two goals and two helpers over his last three outings. He helped out on Sean Couturier's game-winning tally in the third period Saturday. Konecny continues to be a leader on offense for the Flyers with 46 points, 175 shots on net, 53 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 53 appearances.