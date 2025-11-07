Konecny scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Konecny had a hand in Noah Cates' go-ahead goal late in the second period before adding an empty-netter in the third. After going nearly a full month without a multi-point effort, Konecny has earned one in each of the last two games. He has four goals and four helpers during a six-game point streak, giving him 12 points, 35 shots on net, 23 hits, 11 PIM, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 14 appearances. Konecny's quality offense and decent contributions across the board make for a steady profile in fantasy.