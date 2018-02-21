Flyers' Travis Konecny: Endures foot injury
Konecny suffered a foot injury in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Montreal, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Konecny was able to play 14:43 before leaving with this malady, but he didn't record a point. This is just the sixth time in 24 games Konecny has failed to notch a point, and he has 11 goals, 24 points and a plus-12 rating in that span. If this injury is long term, it would be heartbreaking for the Flyers, who have won seven of eight games and are in prime playoff position. If no updates are available in the post-game presser, expect one after Wednesday's skate.
