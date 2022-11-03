Konecny assisted on both of Philadelphia's goals and picked up 18 PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Konecny set up Joel Farabee at even strength and Owen Tippett on the power play, raising Konecny's point total to 11 through 10 games. If you're wondering how the feisty winger had time to accrue a multi-point night despite all that penalty time, it's because most of Konecny's rough stuff didn't come until the final moments. He was assessed a roughing minor in the first and skated a penalty-free second before piling up two more roughing penalties, a roughing call and a 10-minute misconduct in a single fracas with 1:46 to go.