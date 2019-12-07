Konecny exited in the first period of Saturday's game against Ottawa and did not return for the second, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

He left the game after taking a crushing open ice hit from Mark Borowiecki. Losing Konecny for any period of time would be a big blow to the Flyers, as he came in leading the team with 27 points in 29 games. Expect an update on his status to come out after the game.