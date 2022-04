Konecny notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Konecny had the secondary helper on Kevin Hayes' first-period tally. The assist gave Konecny a six-game point streak (three goals, four helpers). The 25-year-old has been one of the Flyers' top players this season with 52 points, 213 shots on net, 80 hits, 75 PIM and a minus-21 rating in 77 outings. This is his second-highest point total in his six-year career.