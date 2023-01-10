Konecny picked up two assists in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Konecny logged both helpers in the first period, setting up goals from Joel Farabee and Noah Cates. Konecny extended his point streak to nine games, tallying nine goals and eight assists in that span. The 25-year-old winger has been one of the hottest players in the league of late. He's up to 21 goals and 20 assists through 35 games this season, putting him well on pace to surpass his career high of 52 points set last season.