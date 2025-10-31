Konecny scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Konecny has scored in back-to-back games, and all three of his goals this season have come in the last five contests. The 28-year-old winger is up to six points, 23 shots on net, 15 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 10 appearances this season. Konecny will likely be a little short of a point-per-game pace, but he should be among the Flyers' top overall players.