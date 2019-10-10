Konecny scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in a 4-0 win over the Devils on Wednesday.

Fresh off a two-goal, one-assist performance in the season opener, Konecny put together another multi-point performance Wednesday with an unassisted goal in the third period and a power-play assist in the second. The 22-year-old may be on the verge of making an offensive leap after back-to-back 24-goal seasons.