Flyers' Travis Konecny: Finds net again in win
Konecny scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in a 4-0 win over the Devils on Wednesday.
Fresh off a two-goal, one-assist performance in the season opener, Konecny put together another multi-point performance Wednesday with an unassisted goal in the third period and a power-play assist in the second. The 22-year-old may be on the verge of making an offensive leap after back-to-back 24-goal seasons.
