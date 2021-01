Konecny scored three goals, one on the power play, and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

It was the first career hat trick for the 23-year-old, and in lieu of a lot of hats from fans who would have been in attendance were it not for COVID-19, he got one giant one tossed onto the ice by Gritty. Konecny has scored exactly 24 goals in each of the last three seasons, and he's off to a good start to reach that mark again in 2020-21 despite the shortened schedule.