Konecny scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Thursday.

Konecny took a chip pass from Owen Tippett in a net front scramble and shot the puck past a sprawling Ilya Samsonov on a third period power play that tied the game 3-3 and forced overtime. Konecny's point streak stands at five games and nine points (four goals, five assists). And with 51 points in 55 games, he is tracking toward a new career mark this season. He has put up 61 points twice in his career, including last season (31 goals, 30 assists; 60 games).