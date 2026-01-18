Konecny scored a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Konecny actually opened the scoring in the first period before the Rangers pounded in three goals in span of 1:20 to take the lead to force starter Aleksei Kolosov from the net. Konecny is second in team scoring behind Trevor Zegras, and he leads the Flyers in assists (26). Philly's current six-game losing streak (0-5-1) hasn't really slowed Konecny down. He has two goals, three assists and 12 shots in that span.