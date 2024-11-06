Konecny produced two goals, one on the power play, and two assists in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

It was a heroic effort from Konecny, who opened the scoring just under eight minutes into the first period and tied the game at 4-4 midway through the third, but Carolina's depth won out in the end. Konecny snapped a three-game point drought with the performance, but it was the second time in the last six contests he's erupted for four points or more. On the season, the 27-year-old has amassed seven goals and 14 points in 13 appearances.