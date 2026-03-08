Flyers' Travis Konecny: Game-time call Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Konecny (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Rangers on Monday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Konecny has missed the last three games, but he was a full participant in Sunday's practice. He has accounted for 23 goals, 57 points, 130 shots on net and 80 hits across 58 appearances this season.
