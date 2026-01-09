Konecny (upper body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's clash with the Lightning, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Even if Konecny is unable to suit up for Saturday's tilt, his upper-body issue is not expected to be serious. In his last 20 outings, Konency has picked up at least a point 15 times, producing a combined nine goals and 12 assists, including four power-play points. If he were to miss out, Konecny's spot on the first line could fo to Matvei Michkov.