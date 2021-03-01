Konecny (not injury related) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's game versus the Penguins, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Konecny cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday, and he skated on his own Monday before traveling to Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old will need to be activated from non-roster injured reserve before cracking the lineup next, but he has seemingly cleared every necessary hurdle otherwise. The 24-year-old posted five goals and three assists through the first 12 games, and he'll immediately return to a top-six role once he gains clearance.