Konecny (knee) will be a game-time decision against Tampa Bay on Monday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Konecny participated in Monday's optional morning skate after leaving Sunday's session early. He took a puck off his knee at Sunday's skate that hit a nerve, and he missed Saturday's 7-2 loss to Tampa Bay because of an upper-body injury. Konecny has compiled 14 goals, 38 points, 97 shots on net and 54 hits across 42 appearances this season. Matvei Michkov might remain on the top line against the Lightning on Monday if Konecny misses another game.